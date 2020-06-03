Spotify has finally removed its 10 000 song library limit

Music lovers around the world will be pleased to know that the 10 000 songs/albums library limit from Spotify has been removed and users will now be able to add as much music as they would like to their personal libraries without any limits.

Up until now, you could only store up to 10 000 songs in your Spotify music library and if you needed to save more songs you had to simply delete your ‘old favourite’ songs and make space for the new ones. This was a tough choice to make since Spotify has over 50 million songs available to customers to stream at any given time.

For years, music lovers have been requesting Spotify to remove the song limit, but the company did not seem to entertain the idea at the time. According to The Verge, the company said back in 2017 that they had a specific reason to not extend the limit.

“At the moment we don’t have plans to extend the Your Music limit. The reason is because less than 1% of users reach it.”

The new update will only apply to save songs to your Spotify library. As for individual playlists, the 10 000 song limitation will still be in place and users can only download up to 10 000 songs on each of their five different devices for offline listening.