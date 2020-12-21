Spotify launches on Epic Games Store

BANG ShowBiz Tech Spotify is now available on the Epic Games Store. The music streaming platform has launched on the online games marketplace - originally intended as competition to Valve's Steam - and can be accessed with a free download. The blurb on the page reads: "Love music? Play your favourite songs and albums free on Windows with Spotify. "Stream the tracks you love instantly, browse the charts or fire up readymade playlists in every genre and mood. Radio plays you great song after great song, based on your music taste.

"Discover new music too, with awesome playlists built just for you.

"Stream Spotify free, with occasional ads, or go Premium."

Epic Games added on Twitter: "Spotify is now available on the Epic Games Store! Discover new music and podcasts while you game.

"Listen to the songs you love and enjoy music from all over the world."

Spotify is the first non-video game app to be offered on the store, and it seems to suggest that Epic is looking to expand its digital marketplace.

CEO Tim Sweeney teased: "The Epic Games Store now stores more than games!"

Bang ShowBiz Tech