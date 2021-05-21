Spotify rolling out new search filters for iOS and Android

San Francisco - Swedish music giant Spotify is getting an update to make the search easier with new filters for both iOS and Android platforms.

The company said the new search filters are rolling out and will make it more seamless to find the music or podcasts that users are looking for.

The change is coming to both free and Premium subscribers, 9To5Google reported on Thursday.

With a simple search, users can explore the entire world of music and podcasts connected to the artists, tracks and episodes you already love.

The new search filters include -- Top Results, Artists, Songs, Playlists, Albums and Podcasts & Shows, Episodes and Profiles.

Apple Music has the same, and recently, the filter feature came back to the App Store as well to make the search easier.

The music streaming giant, recently, announced multiple updates to make its app more accessible across iOS and Android, including a beta version of a podcast transcription feature.

The company said it will start auto-transcribing certain exclusive and original shows over the coming weeks as part of a beta rollout.

People will be able to read the transcript with or without audio and can tap on the text to jump to that point in the audio.

The company said the goal is to eventually "enable transcripts across all podcasts on Spotify".

--IANS