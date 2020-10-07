Spotify rolls out search by lyrics feature on iOS and Android

New Delhi - Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify has rolled out a new feature for its iOS and Android app that will allow users to search for songs by typing in the lyrics.

As per the latest lyrics search update, users will be able to type in the lyrics and get to the song title easily in the app. The feature is integrated into the main search function, which now returns playlist, song, album, and matching lyric results.

The development was announced by Spotify search designer Lina on Twitter.

"My team has shipped something on iOS and Android - now you can find songs by lyrics on Spotify," Lina said in the tweet.

The new update brings Spotify on the same level as Apple Music that has been providing lyrics search since 2018. With iOS 12, Apple had brought the same feature to its Music application.