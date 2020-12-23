Taking out all OPPO-nents: OPPO smartphones in SA

By Masabata Mkwananzi With the ever-changing world of smartphones, the demand for the newest and best smartphones grows on a daily basis and it can be difficult to keep track of the latest innovations. OPPO phones surely stand out from the masses due to their sleek design, vibrant colours and a battery life that is almost unparalleled. With a global footprint in over 40 countries, OPPO devices have finally reached South Africa and are certainly making waves in the mid to upper tier smartphone market. OPPO has made huge strides into the smartphone market and it is currently ranked among the top 4 smartphone manufacturers globally, making itself stand out and compete with the other well-known brands. OPPO recently launched in South Africa with its impressive line of the OPPO A-series smartphones. The current OPPO A-series phones in the market consist of OPPO A15, A53s, and the stunning A72.

The OPPO A72 is an Android 10-powered smartphone and has its very own ColorOS layered on top of it. and in this edition, we are going to take a closer look at the design, camera, battery life, specs, and a variety of top-end features one would expect to find from a modern smartphone.

The OPPO A72 has fantastic hardware combined with the battery life that speaks for itself. It runs on a 5000mAh battery and has an 18W fast charger, which charges three times faster than the other smartphone brands. It also has dual stereo speakers which are balanced making them perfect for gaming, watching movies and listening to music. Another fun feature the A72 offers is the HyperBoost Performance Engine which allows apps and games to respond quicker making the whole system run much smoother.

The sleek beautiful design of the A72 is something worth mentioning as it features a 6.5 FullHD (2400×1080) display that delivers a crisp visual experience, and the 3D Quad-Curve body is designed to fit perfectly in your hands. The fingerprint scanner is strategically placed on the side of the phone for easy access and a bonus is the Sunlight Screen with eyecare which improves readability even under direct sunlight and it will ensure its true colour in dark or dim places. It comes in two colours which are Aurora Purple and the Twilight Black and weighs just 192g.

Moving onto the photographic side of things, this device again does not fall short. It boasts a Rear Camera of 48MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth-sensing and 2MP monochrome and a 16MP Front Camera.

Internally the OPPO A72 has a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard, giving you more freedom to do whatever you want and not worry about space. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Another great, bank friendly smartphone from OPPO is the A15 with a 6.52 HD (1600×720 pixels) display and has a Rear Triple Camera of 13MP main lens + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth lens and a 5MP Front Camera.

The A15 is not lacking internally for an entry-level smartphone it has a 2GB RAM and 32GB storage on-board with the battery life coming in at a cool 4230mAh. The OPPO A72 is packed with state of the art technology and it will cost you just R 6 999. The A15 will cost you a humble R 2 999.

IOL TECH