Telegram announces Zoom-like features to compete with WhatsApp

WhatsApp competitor app, Telegram, just announced some major updates and new features to its platform many of which relating to video features. The most interesting feature is that users will now have up to 1000 people on a single group call. Just a month ago, Telegram launched ‘Group video calls’ allowing up to 30 users to broadcast video from both their camera and screen. And now, users will finally have the virtual experience they have been waiting for with up to 1000 viewers on a group call, this can be used for online lectures to live rap battles, and even virtual concerts, according to the company.

If you thought for a second that Telegram has reached their limit with 1000 people on a single group call, you have another thing coming as the company said they will keep increasing the limit. “We will keep increasing this limit until all humans on Earth can join one group call and watch us yodel in celebration (coming soon),” the company said in a post. Among other updates, video messages will now record in higher quality and can be expanded and allow a user to fast forward or rewind the message in case you missed a word on a playback.

Telegram’s media player is also getting an update as it now supports 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x playback speeds. The same ‘playback speed’ options will be found on voice and video messages. Another addition is the ‘timestamp’ users can now press and hold on to a timestamp in a message to copy the link and share the moment in another chat. This will be useful as your friends will only view the snipped video link you shared with them compare to watching the entire video. Other major updates and new features include screen sharing with sound to all video calls, including 1-on-1 calls, the ability to auto-delete messages has now been extended to a full month, users can now illustrate and decorate their photos and videos with drawings. Telegram has also added animated emoji, and a password recovery option that works even if you do not have a recovery email set up.