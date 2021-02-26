Telegram gets several major updates

Johannesburg - Telegram seems to be making all the right moves when it comes to adding new features. In its latest update, the company is updating its messaging app with a bunch of new features like auto-deleting messages, expiring invite links, and all-new unlimited groups.

One of the biggest updates is improving the Auto-delete Messages, a feature that was already part of Telegram since 2013.

The new update for both iOS and Android adds the option to make messages disappear in all Telegram chats. Auto-delete erases specific chat messages, either 24 hours or 7 days after sending messages. However, chat messages that were sent before enabling the new feature will not be deleted. To enable the feature on Android, go into a chat’s settings, then use the ’Clear History’ option.

The company is also adding Expiring invite links that are set to expire after a certain number of uses, limited duration or both. With this new feature, group admins have the power to control how long participants stay in groups and keep conversations a bit private.

Another handy update is unlimited groups. This feature allows up to 200 000 members to exchange messages, media and stickers. Another thing that Telegram users will love is that groups that are close to the limit can now convert into Broadcast Groups that allow unlimited members. With Broadcast Groups, only admins can send messages but other members can still send voice chats.