Telegram joins the voice chats club

The fast-growing, messaging app Telegram has rolled out a new update to its Voice Chats feature that will allow users to utilize live voice chat sessions in Channels for unlimited participants.

This feature was previously used for Telegram Groups when it was first launched in December of 2020.

Users will be pleased to know that the new update will also bring recordable voice chats, rich lists of participants, raise hand mechanics, invite links for speakers and listeners, and voice chat titles.

And if that was not enough, public figures and celebrities can now join voice chats as their channels to avoid drawing too much attention to their accounts. For this, Telegram will support celebrities to avoid chats being flooded with ‘fan mail’.

The company has found a way for admins to host channels and public groups for millions of listeners. It does not matter how huge your talk is, new people will be able to tune in. Telegram has described this move as ‘public radio being reinvented for the 21st century.’