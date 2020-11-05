The best apps that can turn your smartphone into a webcam

While most laptops come with built-in webcams, desktops do not and the picture quality may not be that good. So why not use your current smartphone as a substitution for a webcam and save some money? In recent months, the high demand for webcams has gone up due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Many people around the world have turned to the digital world to stay connected with their loved ones and most importantly to keep the workflow going. Here are some of the coolest apps to turn your smartphone into a webcam and to avoid those grainy, blurry, pixelated built-in webcams: DroidCam The app works with a PC Client component that installs the webcam drivers and connects the computer with your Android smartphone. Windows and Linux clients are available. It also supports common chats, conference programs, and live streaming. Camera flash can also be turned on and you can actually zoom with it.

It is recommended that you try the free version of DroidCam first to make sure everything works perfectly before purchasing the pro version.

iVCam

IVCam turns your smartphone/tablet into an HD webcam for Windows PC. You can also replace your old USB webcam or integrated webcam with it which has a better quality. Setting it up is very easy. Download and install the software on your PC and you are good to go. The connection is fully automatic and requires no manual configuration.

Iriun 4K Webcam

With Iriun, all you need to do is download and install the drivers on both your smartphone and desktop/laptop. You can use it for Skype, MSN Messenger and other video applications. It supports resolutions up to 4K. However, the maximum resolution will depend on your phone.

EpocCam

Works with Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS and provides a seamless setup among the operating systems. The app is also compatible with most major video calling apps such as Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

With these four amazing apps, you can look forward to those weekly Zoom meetings and can say goodbye to grainy, blurry, pixelated built-in webcams. You can always enhance these apps by adding more lights in your room to avoid looking dark.

IOL TECH