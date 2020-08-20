The best reading apps to get you through the rest of lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - With all the lockdown restrictions in place, you may be longing for a time when travelling across the globe, venturing through new cities and meeting new people will become safe again. Until that happens, why not escape into the magical world of books? From alternate universes ruled by unknown species to travelling back in time or peeking into the lives of your favourite actors or politicians, there is an endless sea of possibilities to explore when it comes to reading. Since libraries remain closed, you may have already mowed through the book stash you have at home. Fortunately, there are a wealth of apps that give your access to a whole range of books from your classics to new releases. Get reading with these awesome apps: BookSmart

Google Play and App Store

Parents and caregivers can choose from over 75 great local and international books. These books and stories are available in English, Hindi, Spanish and Arabic. The collection was carefully selected to inspire parents and caregivers to support learning after the school day or when physical schools are not in session.

Audible

Google Play and App Store

If you aren’t hugely into reading, perhaps you’ll enjoy having someone read to you instead. With Audible, storytelling is brought to life with a range of sci-fi, crime, celebrity biographies, kids’ books and self help to choose from, you’ll build a library of audios and podcasts you’ll be listening to for years to come. Read by some of the world’s best loved voices, every story is yours to keep, even if you cancel.

Free Books & Audiobooks

Google Play and App Store

Go from listening to audiobooks and podcasts in the car to snuggling up in bed with an e-book in hand with this handy app. Allowing users access to an archive of digital books, audio books and podcasts, you can download your files to listen to later. Equipped with eye-friendly night mode, you can also adjust the font size, margins and colours.

Wattpad

Google Play and App Store

The perfect app for readers and writers looking to enter a world of social storytelling platform. Wattpad connects a global community of 80 million readers and writers through the power of story. Download it today to start reading or writing original stories.

IOL TECH