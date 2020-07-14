The flexible and foldable future of smartphones

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The idea of having a flexible, foldable smartphone seemed like a dream or rather a scene out of a Tom Cruise movie - up until recently. Flexible, foldable smartphones made an impact on the phone industry making it more interesting having faced years of the same looking rectangles glass phones. It gave designers and engineers a chance to show off, be adventurous, and to think outside the box and as a result, not one company launched a product exactly like another. Over the years we have witnessed prototypes of foldable, flexible smartphones like the Nokia Morph showcased back in 2008 and the Samsung Youm display released in 2013 but it was not until last year that we got to see such displays in an actual product that was not just a concept. It has not been a smooth ride as some of these incredible high tech foldable smartphones had their own glitches like the Motorola Razr 2019 which had its screen falling apart and the Samsung Galaxy Fold which also had the same problem. Let us have a look at some of the futuristic-looking smartphones every consumer should have.

Huawei Mate XS

The foldable smartphone device allows side-by-side multitasking when using the 8-inch display, letting owners use half the screen for one app and the other half for another when you unfold the Mate Xs, there no noticeable crease whatsoever neither physically nor is there any image distortion on the screen to suggest one. It sports 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and it is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The folding technology allows for hands-free video chats and previously unreachable selfies. So, fold it, flip it, stand it. However you set it up, it reinvents the way you take photos on your phone and its Infinity Flex Display is an immersive Dynamic AMOLED screen delivering incredible colour quality and reduced blue light. With minimized bezels and no notch, it's 6.7 inches of stunning cinematic viewing.

Motorola Razr 2019

Even though it had its own glitches when it was first released the phone is still one of the best foldable smartphones available at the moment. The Motorola Razr foldable phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip inside along with 68GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and when folded, you can still use a square 2.7-inch display on the outside to check notifications, control media, and more.

The future sure looks bright as more companies join in with their own iterations, and existing manufacturers mature and refine to make their foldable, flexible smartphones look better than their competitors.

IOL TECH