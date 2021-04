The iPhone 13 Pro likely to feature smaller notch, says report

San Francisco - Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 Pro may come with a smaller notch and repositioned earpiece and front camera, but with minimal changes otherwise.

According to MacRumors, images shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara claim to show a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with these modifications.

Apple plans to move the earpiece to the top of the notch within the screen bezel, lining up with a previous photo shared by MacRumors that shows the same design change, the report said.

The alleged iPhone 13 Pro mockup, which is presumably based on leaked design drawings that frequently circulate among case manufacturers and others well ahead of Apple's official unveiling, also shows the front-facing camera moved to the left side of the notch, a change compared to its current location to the right side of the notch.

Mac Otakara has also shared specific dimensions of the notch for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro, demonstrating how much the notch is expected to shrink, according to the report.