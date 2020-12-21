The iPhone 13 series will come with LiDAR sensors - report

San Francisco - Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup next year and now a new report has claimed that unlike the iPhone 12 series, all the phones in the iPhone 13 series are expected to be equipped with LiDAR sensors.

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series consisting of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max earlier this year but only the iPhone 12 Pro series uses a time-of-flight (ToF) LiDAR scanner. Due to the popularity of the iPhone 12 Pro series, there are now speculations that the entire iPhone 13 series will introduce the ToF LiDAR scanner, reports GizChina.

First appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year, the LiDAR technology helps improve AR experiences by enabling apps to more quickly see and recognise the room around them.

A state-of-the-art LiDAR Scanner means users can experience AR like never before, and also offers benefits to the camera with faster autofocus in low light and the introduction of Night mode portraits.

The iPhone 13 series is also tipped to get Direct Time-of-Flight (D-ToF) technology. These sensors will be provided by a US-based company called II-VI, which will be entering Apple's supply chain for its next-generation iPhone models.