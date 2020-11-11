TikTok calls for review as deadline to sell US assets set to expire

San Francisco - As the deadline for TikTok to sell its US assets expires on Thursday, the Chinese short-video making app has filed a petition in a US Court of Appeals, calling for a review of actions by the Trump administrations Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFUIS).

TikTok said it has not heard from the committee in weeks about the November 12 deadline for its parent company ByteDance to sell off US assets over national security concerns, reports The Verge.

The Trump committee set the deadline to divest the company of "any tangible or intangible assets or property, wherever located, used to enable or support ByteDance's operation of the TikTok application in the United States".

The Chinese short-video making app TikTok last month got reprieve from the ban imposed by the Trump administration when a federal judge in Pennsylvania blocked the government from moving ahead with restrictions that would have effectively shut down the app from November 12.

"Today, with the November 12 CFIUS deadline imminent and without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the US," TikTok said in a statement.