TikTok continues to hire hundreds of US staff despite privacy concerns

Washington - TikTok might be facing intense scrutiny from the United States government due to concerns that the app may be spying on its users, but the Chinese-owned app continues to hire hundreds of US staff.

This is despite Donald Trump issuing two executive orders that may see the company forced to stop doing business in the US.

According to Business Insider, the share of job listings in TikTok's US offices as a proportion of all the openings available at the company has also increased slightly from 27.4% to 28%.

"TikTok seems to still be hiring at an impressive clip, I imagine they must be incredibly confident that they're not going anywhere. Trump pushing back the ban deadline probably reinforces this perception,“ said Brendan Gahan, partner and chief social officer at Mekanism, a US creative agency.

"At a time when unemployment is at an all-time high, TikTok is probably able to scoop up a lot of top-tier talent much easier than usual," said Gahan.