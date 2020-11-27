TikTok has until December 4 to finalise app sale

London - Popular video sharing platform TikTok has been given more time to finalise a deal to sell its app.

Byte Dance - the video platform's parent company - will now have an extra week to sell its US operations after President Donald Trump's executive order over the summer which initially required the China-based firm to sell by November 12.

As reported by CNET, TikTok had asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for an extension, and the organisation - which looks at foreign acquisitions for national security risks - has pushed back the deadline for a second time.

Now, the company has until December 4 this year.

ByteDance has a preliminary deal agreed with Oracae and Walmart, but the agreement is yet to be finalised.