TikTok introduces feature that will make the app more accessible to people with epilepsy

TikTok has introduced a new feature that will help people with photosensitive epilepsy to automatically skip videos that may trigger seizures.

A few months ago, TikTok created a feature that warns creators if their uploads contain effects that could trigger photosensitive epilepsy. Now, with the help of epilepsy advocates the company has rolled out yet another important accessibility feature to protect people from photosensitive content.

With this new feature, viewers who come across a photosensitive video will receive a notification inviting them to "Skip All" future photosensitive videos.

“Over the past few months, our team met with epilepsy advocates who shared feedback on how we can improve our platform. Based on these conversations, we launched a feature a few months ago that warns creators when they produce videos with effects that could trigger photosensitive epilepsy. In the coming weeks, we'll be introducing another important accessibility feature to protect people from photosensitive content,” said the company in a statement.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, 1 in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy at some point in their life, and 1 in 10 people will have a seizure during their lifetime. Flashing lights or contrasting light and dark patterns can cause people with epilepsy to have seizures.