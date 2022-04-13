TikTok iPhone hack: browse video and other apps hands-free

Johannesburg - Scores of viral TikTok videos have shed light on an iPhone feature that can help you scroll through TikTok videos and other apps using just your voice. Users can set specific voice commands according to custom gestures under the Voice Control feature with the iPhone and iPad Accessibility settings.

Once set, users can use their phrase to navigate any apps paired with a custom gesture. However, the function's uses are endless. Think of the motions you make with your finger to navigate or interact with apps on your iPhone. Now imagine using your voice within those apps instead of a finger motion. A simple example of this is liking an image on Instagram. You could set your voice commands to navigate to the next post below by using a custom voice command for the words "scroll down", which would activate a finger swipe up. In addition, setting a custom gesture for double-tapping the centre of your screen activated by a voice command "like" will like the post using just your voice.

According to Apple, with Voice Control, you can navigate and interact with your device using your voice to tap, swipe, type, and more. You will, however, need iOS 13 or later or iPadOS to use Voice Control. "Before you can use Voice Control, a file download is required. Once the download is complete, you don't need a wi-fi connection to use Voice Control. It's recommended that you connect to wi-fi before turning on Voice Control for the first time," Apple states on its website regarding the feature. By opening each, you've created custom voice commands; automatically turn on your iPhone's microphone, which will listen for custom verbal inputs you've made.

How to create custom Voice Control inputs on your iPhone or iPad: – Access your device's Settings menu. – Open Accessibility options.

– Navigate to Voice Control. – Open Customise Commands. – Select Create New Command.

– Under Phrase, enter your verbal input, i.e. "Swipe down". – Next, under Action, select "Run Custom Gesture". – The next screen will require your swiping gesture. For example, swipe your finger up for "Scroll down" as a phrase.

Once completed, under "Application", select the apps you want to apply the app to, like TikTok or Instagram. Finally, select the back button and choose "Save" to finish creating your voice custom command. You can also delete a command by going to the Custom Commands list, selecting your command, selecting "Edit", and then "Delete Command".