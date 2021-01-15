TikTok launches Black Creatives incubator program

TikTok has launched an incubator program that will invest in and support emerging Black creators and music artists on the platform.

TikTok’s Black Creatives program is a three-month initiative that will be aimed at developing 100 talented Black creators and music artists, helping to open doors for them to reach new heights in their careers.

The program will offer resources including motivational town halls with successful Black entrepreneurs and celebrities, to community-building forums and educational events with TikTok executives.

“Black creators on TikTok have been a driving force for our community, from starting trends to fostering connections to introducing new ways to entertain and inspire others, and we're committed to continuing to elevate and amplify their voices,” TikTok said in a blog post.

The company added that the program will further grow and develop an already flourishing Black creative community on its TikTok platform.”