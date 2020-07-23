TikTok launches SA’s first in-app talent competition

TikTok has announced the launch of its first-ever in-app talent competition in South Africa. This exciting competition, called the SpiritsUP Battle, calls upon local creators to battle it out for the top spot across various categories including dance, fashion, comedy and sport between 16 July and 14 August 2020. There are several categories to enter into, namely dance, fashion, comedy and sport using the following hashtags: #DanceUP, #HumourUP, #SwagUP or #SportsUP. Between 16 July and 14 August, the top 10 creators within each category – based on video views and an increase in followers – will make it onto the leaderboard, and from there the TikTok community will decide who takes the crown for the week based on how much they engage with the creators and their content. To sweeten the deal, online vouchers can be won and there is the added bonus of in-app recognition.

The SpiritsUP Battle builds on the SpiritsUP campaign, which was launched last month. The campaign saw award-winning musician Sho Madjozi release a hot single to encourage locals to remain positive in these unconventional times.

TikTok wants to continue keeping spirits alive by inspiring its community of creators to express their most creative selves through dance, fashion, comedy and sport.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, says TikTok’s mission has always been to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users.

“Through this battle, we want to encourage creativity through easy-to-use video capturing and editing tools, allowing creators to develop innovative content. We want to support the immense local talent and provide a platform for the community to present their creativity to a wide audience.”

This battle is open to everyone within the TikTok community. Sidwaba adds that people don’t need to be professionals in any of the categories to enter.

“All you have to do is create your specialised video and post with the hashtag relative to the category that you want to enter into – either #DanceUP, #HumourUP, #SwagUP or #SportsUP. Winners within each category will be selected based on two criteria – either as part of Most Popular Creators (based on overall score) or New Rising Creators (based on the overall score but by creators with less than 100K followers).”

At the end of the competition, two creators within each category will be awarded an online voucher to the value of R5000.

In-app recognition will be dedicated campaign banners, helping to grow their profiles even more.

Sidwaba adds that some local celebs have also jumped on board to lead the campaign. Local celebs involved include dancer Kamogelo Mphela, comedian Lasizwe, fashionista Kefilwe Mabote as well as sports star, Wayne Parnell.

