TikTok puts privacy and safety first with new family pairing options

TikTok has announced that it has enhanced privacy and browsing options for families by improving its existing Family Pairing features. This comes as more families continue to turn to internet platforms like TikTok to stay entertained and in touch during lockdown. Parents can now guide their teenager’s TikTok experience with new controls when Family Pairing is enabled. Search Parents are now able to directly control whether their teen can search for content, users, hashtags, or sounds. Comments

Decide who can comment on your teen's videos (everyone, friends, no one)

Discoverability

Decide whether your teen's account is private (your teen decides who can see their content) or public (anyone can search and view content)

Liked videos

Decide who can view the videos your teen liked

These updated options provide parents greater ability to guide their teen's online experience as well as give them a peace of mind.

Family Pairing, which currently allows a parent to link their TikTok account to their teen's, already offers features such as Screen Time Management, Restricted Mode, and Direct Message controls. These have proven to provide parents with insight and control over how their teens use TikTok.

"While the internet provides us with many amazing opportunities to connect to others and learn about new things, we're committed to helping facilitate important conversations within families about internet safety," said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa. "We all need to apply the same cautions online as we would in real life, and having an enjoyable experience on TikTok starts with understanding the tools and controls parents and teens can access to remain safe."

TikTok has taken a number of steps over the past year to improve and enhance its teams, policies, controls and educational resources.

Through its most recent partnership with UNICEF South Africa, TikTok has launched the #SharingPositivity campaign. This nationwide initiative calls on the online community to stand together and pledge to stop online bullying and harassment.

