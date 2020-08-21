TikTok removes 380 000 videos for violating hate speech policy

By Neha Malara and Elizabeth Culliford

Washington - TikTok has removed more than 380,000 videos in the United States for violating its hate speech policy so far this year, the short-form video app said on Thursday.

The app, owned by China's ByteDance, also said it banned more than 1,300 accounts for posting hateful content. (https://bit.ly/34levXY)

TikTok said in a blog post that it had acted on content such as race-based harassment and that it also had a zero-tolerance policy on organized hate groups and on content that denied "violent tragedies" like the Holocaust or slavery.

The app, which is hugely popular among teenagers, is best known for dance and lip-syncing routines and viral challenges, but a review by the Anti-Defamation League earlier this month said that the platform was being used to spread white supremacist and anti-Semitic hate speech.