TikTok removes graphic clip circulating on its platform, bans users trying to upload clip

Washington - Popular short-video app TikTok said on Monday it was removing a clip of a suicide circulating on its platform and was banning accounts that were repeatedly trying to upload the clip.

TikTok did not specify the video, but at least two media reports said that videos of a man shooting himself with a gun had been circulating on TikTok since Sunday night.

"We're aware that clips of a suicide that was livestreamed on Facebook have recently circulated on other platforms, including TikTok. Our systems have been automatically detecting and flagging these clips for violating our Community Guidelines," TikTok said on Twitter.

“We're removing content & banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips, and we appreciate our community members who’ve reported content & warned others against watching, engaging, or sharing such videos on any platform out of respect for the individual & their loved ones.”

TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to specify the video clip that it removed. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.