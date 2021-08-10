TikTok resumes feature could spark trend

The feature - which ran in July as part of a pilot programme - was pitched as a way to "creatively and authentically showcase [your] skillsets and experiences".

Now, Nicole Penn - the president of marketing agency EGC Group - told CNET: "The advantage for applicants is it's a time to show your creativity.

"The upside for employers is that you're getting access to a digital native, which is what so many employers want."

And she's certain other social media platforms will look to capitalise on TikTok's move in this area.