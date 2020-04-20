TikTok, UNICEF SA launch #Love2Learn campaign to encourage online learning

TikTok has partnered with UNICEF SA to launch the #Love2Learn campaign, a digital learning platform designed to share home-learning experiences with the platform’s global community.

As the lockdown continues, schools and universities across the country have had a massive impact on the way teachers interact with learners, leaving many to move their lessons online.

To ensure that education can successfully continue, it is important that learners, teachers and parents come together and find fun creative and inspiring ways to stay engaged in this stressful and ever-changing environment.

“UNICEF-South Africa is delighted to partner with TikTok to promote learning from home during the lockdown period. Through this collaboration, learners are able to share ideas and best practices with each other to continue studying. TikTok offers a home for creative expression where users can build their skills and capacities as well as engage with the world around them. This is what UNICEF is about – providing children and young people with a voice to be heard throughout society, so that they are empowered, and have the best chance to reach their full potential,” said Mrs Muriel Mafico, Deputy Representative of UNICEF South Africa.

Maps Maponyane who is UNICEF Advocate, actor and media personality, says that UNICEF’s partnership with TikTok only makes sense as it is a brilliant way to connect with the youth in South Africa.