TikTok unveils first AR filter with iPhone 12 Pro’s LiDAR camera

New Delhi - Chinese short-video making app Tikok hs released its first augmented reality (AR) filter that uses iPhone 12 Pros LiDAR camera.

The filter utilises the iPhone 12 Pro's LiDAR sensor that helps improve AR experiences by enabling apps to more quickly see and recognise the room around them.

The AR effect is a 2021 ball drop over your head to celebrate the New Year, with TikTok promising to "develop more innovative effects in 2021."

"To ring in 2021 we released our first AR effect on the new iPhone 12 Pro, using LiDAR technology which allows us to create effects that interact with your environment - visually bridging the digital and physical worlds," TikTok said in a tweet.

Snapchat added support for Apple's LIDAR sensor in October, updating its Lens Studio to enable creators to build their own Lenses utilising LiDAR detection.