Tinder introduces feature for virtual 'blind dates'

Tinder has introduced a new feature for users to go on "virtual blind dates." The dating app - which is famous for the option to match with a right swipe - has some 59 million monthly users has launched called Blind Date on their map-based Explore section that pairs members before allowing them to view each other's profiles.

In a statement, Tinder said: "Blind Date is a low-pressure way to put their personality first. Tinder will match you with someone else, based on your preferences but your chat is the only thing in the spotlight. Only if you both decide to match after chatting for a short period of time, are your full profiles revealed." To use the ice-breaking feature, users must answer questions such as "It’s OK to wear a shirt ____ times without washing it” or “I put ketchup on____" and their respective answers will determine their compatibly for a chat by the app.

As reported by TechCrunch: "Tinder says the new experience better reflects the dating culture of Gen Z users, who value authenticity. During tests, Blind Date proved to be fairly successful, the company says — those who used the feature made 40% more matches than those using another Fast Chat feature where profiles were visible. This encouraged Tinder to roll out the option more broadly."