Top 5 most secure video calling apps

Johannesburg - There are numerous video calling apps, but only a few can be trusted. As ZOOM makes headlines in the news with its security issues and more people turning to video calls to connect with their loved ones due to the lockdown level 4 restrictions, rest assured that these 5 apps are the real deal. Every day, thousands of video chats are being leaked on the internet, leaving many left feeling vulnerable and unsure about using the video apps. Here is a list of the most safest video apps you can use. Here is a list of the most safest video apps you can use. WhatsApp Messenger

With WhatsApp, you can send text messages and voice messages, make voice and video calls as well as share images, documents and locations. All messages, voice/video calls on WhatsApp are completely encrypted. For this, it makes use of the Open Whisper Systems Signal Protocol, which is absolutely safe.



Viber Messenger

Viber allows you to share various multimedia files, emojis, stickers, texts, location, contacts and much more. The voice and video calls are of high-quality and the the audio quality is crystal-clear. All chats, video and voice calls are end-to-end encrypted on Viber by default. Also, nothing you share is ever stored on Viber’s servers once delivered.

With LINE, you can share messages, photos, videos, stickers, voice messages, and locations easily with friends. You can also enjoy great quality voice and video calls, no matter where you are. LINE secures all text messages and video/voice calls with end-to-end encryption with a feature called ‘Letter Sealing’. This means only the sender and recipients can view messages/calls.

The real appeal to Google Duo is its simplicity. The interface is clean and has only one real focus, find a contact easily and initiate a call. Google Duo is specifically built for video calls. It provides the highest quality videos in 720p HD. Duo video calls are end-to-end encrypted by default. No one, including Google, can trace your calls and listen in on what you are conversing about.



Signal Private Messenger

Signal allows you to send text messages, images, files, do voice/video calls and more. Anything you send on Signal is fully encrypted with its very own advanced end-to-end encryption technology that is one of the best in the world. The app also allows you to set a password to lock it. So, even if your phone falls into the wrong hands, your messages will still be protected.

With these apps you can rest assured that none of your video chats would be linked on the internet and cause unnecessary havoc.

