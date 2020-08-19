Truecaller adds spam activity indicator for Android users

New Delhi - Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday rolled out the Spam Activity Indicator for Android users that will give detailed statistics on the spammer on their smartphones.

According to the company, currently, there are three important trends: spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours.

"India is one of the fastest-growing mobile phone markets and this always prompts spammers to flood users with unwanted calls and messages,'' Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller said in a statement.

Spam Reports showcases how many times a Truecaller user has marked a specific number as spam (it also indicates by per cent if it is increasing or decreasing according to the reports).

Call Activity shows the number of calls the number has made recently, potentially indicating how much of a spammer the number is. Finally, Peak Calling Hours is a time chart that identifies when the spammer is most active.