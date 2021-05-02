Truecaller launches Covid-19 Healthcare Directory in India

Truecaller has launched a Covid-19 Healthcare Directory in India, making it easy and convenient for Indian citizens to find hospitals near them.

The new Healthcare Directory feature will include telephone numbers of Covid-19 designated hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official government databases. This can be easily accessed with a click of a button from the menu or dialer within the beta version of the Truecaller Android app.

“We wanted to quickly introduce a simple directory of important numbers for COVID-related services. We have started with this hospital list and we're working to add more verified sources soon. This is one of the many ways we're helping with COVID relief efforts. We offer the support of the entire organisation and the Truecaller platform, for anyone that we can help,” Truecaller India managing director and chief product officer Rishit Jhunjhunwala said in a statement.

Truecaller added that it will be regularly updating the Healthcare Directory feature, making sure that all hospitals numbers are available to as many users as possible.

It is a good sigh of relief to see that Truecaller is lending a helping hand to assist Indian citizens amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. The World Organisation (WHO) will also provide 4 000 oxygen concentrators to the country.

Truecaller reiterated that although the new feature will help users find Covid-19 designated hospitals near them, it does not give assurance on the availability of hospital beds.

The company stated that users must first update the Truecaller app on the Play Store to be able to use the new feature.

