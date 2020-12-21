Twitter beta tests new feature that will let you share audio

Twitter is beta testing new audio chat rooms. The Spaces feature will let users share audio clips in their tweets and direct messages, as well as creating rooms for others to join. Twitter said: "Audio adds an additional layer of connection to the public conversation. "Musicians and authors have used it to bring their works to life, while other people used audio to tell stories, share emotion, and be their true, funny selves." On the social networking platform, the new Spaces team expanded on the plans, with the test currently being carried out with a "very small feedback group".

They said: "The human voice can bring a layer of connectivity to twitter through emotion, nuance and empathy often lost in text.

"we see this with voice tweets & voice dms. sometimes 280 isn't enough, and voice gives people another way to join the conversation.

"Our new experiment brings people together to connect directly in an intimate, conversational Space. we imagine the best Spaces to feel like a well hosted dinner party. y’all rolling your eyes, we know. but stay with us! (sic)"

Twitter is also testing emoji reactions, live transcriptions, reporting and blocking, and sharing tweets within Spaces.

BANG ShowBiz Tech