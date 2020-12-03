Twitter expands hate speech policy will now include race, ethnicity

Palo Alto - Twitter Inc on Wednesday expanded its policy barring hateful speech to include "language that dehumanizes people on the basis of race, ethnicity and national origin," it said in a statement.

The company banned speech that dehumanizes others based on religion or caste last year and updated the rule in March to add age, disability and disease to the list of protected categories.

Civil rights group Color of Change, part of a coalition of advocacy organizations that have been pushing tech companies to reduce hate speech online, called the changes "essential concessions" following years of outside pressure.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the company had planned from the start to add new categories to the policy over time after testing to ensure it can consistently enforce updated rules.

In a statement, Color Of Change Vice President Arisha Hatch criticized Twitter for failing to update the policy before November's presidential election, despite repeated warnings by the advocacy groups about violent and dehumanizing speech.