Twitter may add more misinformation warning features

Twitter is reportedly working on three new labels to help stop the spread of misinformation on its platform. This is according to a screenshot shared by researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong shared the news on her account by tweeting, “Twitter is working on three levels of misinformation warning labels: Get the latest, Stay Informed and Misleading.”

According to Wong, Twitter will display these ‘three warning labels’ based on the type of content a user would tweet. She went on to explain how these ‘three warning labels’ would work by giving examples of each label.

So if a user or Wong, in this case, tweeted, “Snorted 60 grams of dihydrogen monoxide and I’m not feeling so well now,” Twitter will generate a ‘Get the latest’ label (in black bold font) below your tweet and in a grey font will appear information relating to H2O/water which users can access by tapping on the ‘Find Out More’ link.

She followed her second tweet by saying, “In 12 hours, darkness will ascend in parts of the world. Stay tuned,” this will then generate a ‘Stay Informed’ label.

Her third tweet said, “We eat. Turtles eat. Therefore we are turtles,” which generated the ‘Misleading’ label.

Yoel Roth who is the head of Site Integrity at Twitter backed up Wong’s tweets about the company working on these ‘three misinformation new labels,’ by retweeting her screenshot and also stating that the company is indeed working on ‘some early experiments.’

“Some early experiments with new design treatments for our labels on misinformation. Let us know what you think, and how we can improve” the tweet reads.

The company did not state when the rollout for these new misinformation labels will be available and for how long the testing phase will be.

IOL TECH