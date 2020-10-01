Twitter removes 130 accounts disrupting public conversation during presidential debate

Washington - Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it had removed 130 accounts, as they were attempting to disrupt the public conversation during the first U.S. presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Twitter removed the accounts, which appeared to originate in Iran, "based on intel" provided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), it said in a tweet.

The accounts had very low engagement and did not make an impact on the public conversation, the social media giant said, adding, that the accounts and their content will be published in full once the investigation is complete.

One of the tweet was worded "are You watching For Fun too?", showing graphical representation on why voters would plan to watch the debate, according to a sample tweet shared by Twitter.

Last week, Twitter said it worked with Facebook Inc to identify and remove 350 accounts which could be used by Russia's intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming U.S. election.