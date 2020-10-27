Twitter to add anti-misinformation banner for users ahead of US elections

San Francisco - After Facebook, Twitter has announced to add an anti-misinformation banner on the home timelines of the users in the US that will give them information about election results and voting by mail. The banners will pop up when people search for election-related phrases or hashtags. The US election 2020 "is unlike any other in US history. With so many more people voting by mail and potentially delayed results, starting today, we'll show you prompts in your Home timeline and Search to help you stay informed on these critical topics," Twitter Support said in a tweet late on Monday. The new pop-ups "preemptively address topics that are likely to be the subject of election misinformation." Twitter has warned users about seeing "unconfirmed claims" that mail-in voting is fraudulent or a specific candidate has won their race.

Twitter already removes or labels tweets that promote false claims about voting. It's also made temporary interface changes before the election, aiming to increase informed engagement with tweets.

Facebook has already announced a similar banner for the US presidential election.

As the US election inches closer, Twitter is adding additional warnings and restrictions on tweets with a misleading information label from US political figures (including candidates and campaign accounts), US-based accounts with more than 100,000 followers, or that obtain significant engagement.

Twitter said that people must tap through a warning to see these Tweets, and then will only be able to Quote Tweet; likes, Retweets and replies will be turned off, and these Tweets won't be algorithmically recommended by Twitter.

Tweets which include premature claims will be labeled and direct people to our official US election page.

--IANS