Twitter wants public input on approach to world leaders

San Francisco - Twitter is releasing a survey on Friday to seek public input on whether or not they believe world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on the platform.

The questionnaire will be available in the coming days in 14 languages including in Hindi, Arabic, English and Urdu, Twitter said on Thursday.

The move comes after Twitter and Facebook faced increased scrutiny after their platforms banned former US President Donald Trump's accounts following the Capitol riot on January 6.

Facebook has asked its independent Oversight Board on whether the ban on Trump should continue.

Twitter said that it would also seek user views on what type of enforcement action is appropriate should a world leader violate a rule.