Twitter will allow security key as only authentication method

New Delhi - Twitter has announced to let people use security keys as the only authentication method soon, adding that the micro-blogging platform will allow multiple security keys per account instead of just one.

Currently, Twitter users can use a security key to sign in and also need an authenticator app or SMS code as another 2FA (two-factor authentication) method.

"Secure your account (and that alt) with multiple security keys. Now you can enroll and log in with more than one physical key on both mobile and web," the company said in a tweet late on Monday.

"And coming soon: the option to add and use security keys as your only authentication method, without any other methods turned on," it added.

Security keys are physical keys that connect to your computer using USB or Bluetooth. There are touted as the most secure way to protect online social media accounts.