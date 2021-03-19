Twitter will let you watch YouTube videos without leaving app

New Delhi - Twitter has announced that it is testing a new way to watch YouTube videos directly in the Home timeline of users, without leaving the conversation on the platform.

"Starting today on iOS, we're testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter," the company said in a tweet late on Thursday.

Currently, when you tap on the play button on a YouTube preview link in a tweet, the Twitter app opens the YouTube app installed on your phone to play the video.

Earlier, there was not an option to watch the video directly without leaving the app on mobile devices.

With this new function, it will be possible to start watching YouTube videos without leaving Twitter, which would be way better than opening the YouTube link.