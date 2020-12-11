Twitter will soon allow you to directly share tweets on Snapchat

New Delhi - Twitter has made it possible for its users to now share their tweets directly on Snapchat. Previously, one had to take a screenshot of the tweet and then share that on the photo-sharing platform Snapchat.

Currently available for iOS users, press the share button on a public tweet (private tweets aren't supported) and select the Snapchat icon from the share carousel, reports The Verge.

The users can then create a snap of the tweet and share it with people, or add it to their stories on Snapchat.

"Twitter also says that a small group of iOS users will be able to test sharing tweets to Instagram Stories soon"., the report said on Thursday.

The feature will be rolled out to Android users later, according to the report.