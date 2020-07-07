Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with US to follow

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday further expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based grocery service in several Latin American and Canadian cities, with the United States to follow later this month.

The company's latest foray into the delivery space is in partnership with Cornershop, a Chilean online grocery provider that Uber has held a majority stake in since October.

Customers in Canada's Montreal and Toronto, eleven Brazilian cities, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, four Chilean cities, Colombia's Bogota and Peru's Lima will be able to order groceries from local stores and chains through the Uber Eats app.

In Canada, groceries can be ordered from large chains Walmart Inc and Metro Inc.

A launch in U.S. cities is expected later in July, beginning with regional merchants in Miami and Dallas, an Uber spokeswoman said.