US grants ByteDance new seven-day extension of TikTok sale order

Washington - The Trump administration on Wednesday granted ByteDance a new seven-day extension of an order directing the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app, according to a court filing.

The administration previously had granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of the order issued in August, which was set to expire Friday. President Donald Trump on Aug. 14 had directed ByteDance to divest the app within 90 days.

The new deadline is Dec. 4, TikTok said in the filing. Under pressure from the U.S. government, ByteDance has been in talks for months to finalize a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity.

TikTok declined to comment beyond the filing.

ByteDance has made a new proposal aimed at addressing the U.S. government's concerns, said a person briefed on the matter who declined to detail that proposal.