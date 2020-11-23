US sensation Charli D'Amelio first to hit 100 million TikTok followers

San Francisco - American social media personality and dancer Charli D'Amelio has become the first creator to hit 100 million followers on the Chinese short-video making app TikTok.

To date, only two other TikTok creators have reached 50 million folllowers.

On TikTok, that makes her more than twice as big as Will Smith, three times as big as The Rock, four times as big as Selena Gomez, and five times as big as Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande.

D'Amelio reached 100 million subscribers in record time, reports The Verge.

"On YouTube, it took 14 years before any channel hit 100 million. D'Amelio only started posting to TikTok in May 2019, and the app has only been available since August 2018," according to the report.