Useful apps to download before load shedding strikes again

BY now, we have all just learnt how to deal with load shedding. We charge our phones and devices, we have the emergency lights ready and we look for things to do in our hour(s) of darkness. Of course, there is no such thing as too much preparation. We list five useful apps to use during the much dreaded load shedding.

Load Shedding notifier Load Shedding notifier currently includes schedules for all Eskom supplied areas nationwide, as well as all known municipality supplied areas nationwide. If you live in Cape Town, you know how confusing keeping track of load shedding can get. So this app includes an offset status feature for City of Cape Town customers.

EskomSePush EskomSePush is another favourite for South Africans. You can choose from over 50 000 areas on this app, including the City of Cape Town, City of Polokwane, City of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, and direct Eskom customers. Flashlight

When load shedding strikes, your phone is usually the one thing that keeps you entertained – and sometimes it helps you look for things. If your phone does not have torch, you can download a flashlight. The flashlight app makes use of your camera flash and your screen to give you that much-needed light. 2 Player games: the Challenge So the candles are lit and someone found the light that only gets out when someone goes camping ... but what now? Why not keep yourself entertained with a game? Two players can play a host of games on one device. There is also the option of playing against an AI if there is no-one to play with you. Choose from popular games, such as ping pong, air hockey and pool.