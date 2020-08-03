Vivo blasts into SA with youth powered smartphones

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Vivo Y12 and Y30 are finally here! Both evolutions in the Y-series have officially been released in South Africa, which enter SA ahead of 5G and the hotly-anticipated X-series towards the end of the year. Like other devices in the Y-Series, the Y12 and Y30 offer high technical specs, ensuring these are top-tier yet affordable mobile phones and in the uncertain and tough economic times we find ourselves in, this could not have come at a better time. These features include a 5000mAh non-removable battery and a 10W fast charging option firmly sets Vivo as a top contender in the mid-range smartphone category. Capturing beauty, naturally Your smartphone camera is as important as being able to make calls,you want your next profile picture to look as good as if it was taken by a professional photographer. That's why both devices have superlative camera features. The Y12 an AI Super-Wide-Angle Camera expands views to 120°, allowing exceptional landscape, friends, and memory capture. This will be perfect, post-covid when you want to show off your beach bod. Additionally, the 8MP front camera also means that delicate facial details are captured, and the AI Face Beauty option offers tailor-made facial enhancements for a more beautiful and natural look to any selfie.

The Y30 offers a quad camera experience. The rear primary camera is a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture; there’s a second 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture; and a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It also comes with digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. The front camera also sports a 8-megapixel camera for the ultimate selfie experience ensuring beautiful portraits whatever the occasion.

For the gamers and night-owls

In the Y12 intelligent power-saving technologies further extend battery life, this will comfortably get you through the day without running for a plug point the moment you get home. The octa-core processor with a 12nm design and clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz means that you can install all the apps you need and you can choose between two variants to ensure they run smoothly: 3GB + 64GB. This also supports the Y12 Ultra Game Mode. Play esports like a pro by using Competition Mode, which allocates system resources to prioritize your game’s performance. And when it comes to speed, Dual-Turbo is the lightning-fast feature gamers need. By reducing frame-drop, it gives you a smoother gaming experience, plus screen recording means you have a record for replay and player shares. Considering a mobile gaming Youtube channel? This is your chance.

The Y30 has 4GB of RAM and an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor allows for excellent storage and a device that will run smoothly - it runs Funtouch OS based on Android 10 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage.

But how does it make you feel?

We tested both the Y12 and the Y30 and the results were nothing short of remarkable. Like all things Vivo, style is of utmost importance and these two phones were ultimately inspired by nature. The Y12 Aqua Blue mirror finish embodies the way that colours shift in flux, like the light refracting off the surfaces of a beautiful lake.

The Y30 comes in an iridescent Emerald Black and Dazzle White. Both phones certainly get people talking the moment it comes out of your pocket. The fast OS and overall attention to detail when it comes to internals on each of the devices certainly does not go unnoticed. It really is a breath of fresh air to see a mobile company a quality all-rounder budget smartphone. Surely, if this is the entry point for Vivo, we are very excited to see what the future holds.

“Vivo plans to provide South African consumers with a user experience beyond expectations through technology and innovative, trendsetting products,” says Jeff Cao, Vivo SA CEO. “Within three years, the company plans to sit in the top tier segment of cell phone brands in SA.”