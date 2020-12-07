Vivo launches Y51 with 5000mAh battery and 48MP main sensor

New Delhi - Smartphone maker Vivo on Monday expanded its youthful 'Y' series portfolio with the launch of the 'Y51' in India.

Priced at Rs 17,990, the all-new Y51 will be available in two colour options - titanium sapphire and crystal symphony.

"With Vivo Y51, we are taking a step further in our customer-centric approach to offer the ‘best of everything' from 18W Fast Charge to 5000mAh long-lasting battery and an 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera. The Y-series line-up reiterates Vivo's efforts to make technology accessible with leading camera capabilities, premium design and seamless experience to the consumers," Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

Vivo Y51 comes with a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution.

It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage up to 1TB.