Vivo to launch selfie-centric S7 on August 3

Beijing - Vivo has confirmed to launch a new selfie-centric smartphone Vivo S7 in China on August 3. The technology company shared a teaser via a post on its official handle at Weibo, which suggests the device to be ultra-thin and does not feature any camera bumps, reports GSMArena. The smartphone maker is yet to confirm the details on its arrival in the global market, including in India. According to the report, the smartphone is expected to carry a dual camera setup on the front, including a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor, along with a super-wide-angle lens. The rear panel will be sporting a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP super-wide-angle sensor and a 13MP Samsung portrait sensor.

The device is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and may feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display which may also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo isn’t a stranger to good camera quality. For selfie lovers, and those wishing to capture the best family moments, the Y91C adopts AI photo algorithms for its camera to automatically deliver facial enhancements, saving users the trouble of manually adjusting beautification levels; achieving professional shots has never been so easy.

A 6.22-inch Halo FullViewTM Display gives the Y91C a further enhanced viewing experience with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%. It is also fitted with a 4030mAh large-capacity battery that works with VIVO’s exclusive smart power management system, allowing for longer- lasting endurance.

The Y11 is priced at R2 699 and the Y91C enters the market at R1 899.

--IANS and IOL TECH