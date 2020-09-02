Vodacom introduces Video Time bundles: Stream without using regular data

Johannesburg - Telecommunication giants Vodacom has introduced Video Play Time bundles that will allow customers to stream their favourite series and movies without using their regular data.

The bundles, which are available only to Vodacom customers, takes out the guesswork of data usage and allow users to no longer have to try and guess on how much data they need to stream a specific movie or series over a mobile network.

For the first time, customers can simply purchase Video Time bundles in the Video Play app and based on how much time they want to stream their favourite movies. If a customer wants to stream a movie that is an hour and twenty minutes long, they can simply buy that specific Video Play Time Bundle for (1hr20min) and start streaming without depleting their regular data bundle.

“Vodacom is more than just a telco. Our strategy is to expand our digital content platforms and strive to become a leading go-to brand for all things entertainment. With Time Bundles and Video Play’s flexible subscription model, customers are not tied down to long-term contracts and can watch what they want and when they want to,” said Zubair Munshi, Executive Head of Video Commercial at Vodacom.

Video Play Time can be used to access unlimited series of health and fitness documentaries, news, South African movies and blockbuster movies.