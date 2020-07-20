Vodacom joins forces with Alipay to create super app for SA consumers, businesses

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Vodacom Financial Services has joined forces with the world’s leading digital lifestyle services platform AliPay to bring a host of inclusive mobile solutions to South African consumers and merchants through innovative digital technologies. This super-app promises to make it easier than ever to manage your life and business through your smartphone. It will also makes payments easy and affordable. This network-agnostic app is accessible to all and small businesses have the comfort of knowing that it will now be a lot cheaper cheaper to sell products on the platform You can do a variety of your favourite activities, whether it's e-hailing, paying for coffee, online shopping or sending money to your loved ones - all this can be done on the same platform.



“This partnership is a significant milestone in promoting greater financial inclusion within the communities in which we operate, accelerating our financial services aspirations across Africa. We already offer South African customers an ecosystem of innovative digital financial services products, but this technology partnership with Alipay will enable us to be on par with leading global digital counterparts quicker and more efficiently," said Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer. Guoming Cheng, Head of Global Payment Partnerships at Ant Group, said, “Alipay seeks to work with like-minded partners around the world, to bring innovative and inclusive digital daily life services to consumers and small businesses globally. Vodacom Financial Services’ aim is to better serve customers and merchants in South Africa through digital technology, and we look forward to working with them to achieve this.”

Mariam Cassim, Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom Financial and Digital Services added: “Globally, we have seen an increase in the convergence of industries. Companies that invest in technology that enables them to understand their customer behaviour better and thereby offer personalised financial, business and lifestyle solutions to their customers are the ones excelling in this space. Through our partnership with Alipay, we look forward to applying world-leading digital technologies to facilitate merchant and consumer transactions from a digital wallet on their mobile device.”

For consumers, the platform will offer a user-friendly, end-to-end experience that will improve transaction efficiency and introduce easy-to-use money management tools.

Cassim adds, “Not only will consumers have the ability to easily and affordably transact, they can also keep track of their monthly spend with each merchant they transact with every day. With a significant number of large and small retailers in Vodacom’s partner and customer network, consumers will be spoilt for choice when it comes to making buying decisions that are right for them.”

The application is completely customisable to meet the specific financial and transacting needs of the user.

IOL TECH