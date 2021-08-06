Vodacom Sports Radio brings the EPL live to phones in SA

Johannesburg – Good news for sport lovers as they can now cheer on their favourite English Premier League (EPL) team from the comfort of their own home. Vodacom Sports Radio will bring all the action of the 2021/22 season live to mobile phone users in South Africa. Vodacom customers can now use their phones and tablets to keep up with the latest news on one of the most widely followed soccer leagues, listen to live matches as well as follow their favourite teams.

“We’re excited to add another innovative digital service to our product portfolio and to connect our customers to more of what matters most to them. Like many of our other digital services, Vodacom Sports Radio’s mission is to democratise access to football in order to achieve inclusion for all fans,” said Mariam Cassim, chief officer of Vodacom Financial and Digital Services. Vodacom Sports Radio provides audio commentary of all 380 EPL games, which from August 13 will be broadcast live. It will also feature pre-match banter and post-game discussions from soccer experts, with fans having the choice of which teams they would like to listen to.

Subscribers have access to daily news updates, highlights packages, a variety of podcast content, announcements of upcoming fixtures, and in-depth player and club information. Harris Blass, director of BCI, the local rights holders of the EPL digital audio, says, “This is a landmark moment for consumers in South Africa wanting affordable access to the Premier League experience. With the official live audio commentaries of all the games, as well as other great audio content, Vodacom Sports Radio provides an opportunity for millions of EPL followers and supporters across the country to enjoy the excitement and action of the Premier League directly on their mobile phones.” Vodacom Sports Radio delivers premium sports content at an affordable rate to Vodacom mobile phone users. Subscribers can choose daily, weekly or monthly packages, starting from as little as R3 a day. The platform is available to Vodacom customers on mobile smartphone and tablet devices.