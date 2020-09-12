Waterlogged cell phone speakers? There are apps to fix that

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - We’ve all done it at some point. Splashed our phones whilst washing the dishes, ran through heavy rain with our phone glued to one ear or even completely submerged it during one of those evening podcast sessions in the bathtub. We all know that water can cause damage to phones, but how? For one, it can make phones short circuit. Electronic devices are designed to have electrical currents flowing in specific paths. Since water possesses the ability to pass on an electrical current, it wreaks havoc on your phone. The result is electrons flowing everywhere, batteries becoming rapidly discharged, and overall causing excessive current flow that damages the internal components. Even just a little bit of moisture can be bad, when even just a small amount of water gets inside a phone, it can remain there for a while. If this occurs, the minerals in water can start to gradually corrode the circuits, coils and resistors whilst you are none the wiser. So, if your cell phone ever takes an unintended dunk in the swimming pool, as soon as you’ve collected yourself, there are a few things you should do immediately (and avoid) to lower the risk of damage. The most important being powering off your device, drying it down with a soft absorbent cloth and avoiding pressing unnecessary buttons and moving it around too much - both can cause water to delve deeper into your phone. You can leave your phone to dry out for a few days, in a bag of rice to help absorb the moisture.

Once you’ve switched on your device, it may seem to be working just fine, until it comes to using your speakers. Crackling noises and muffled sounds could mean that there is still water trapped inside your speakers. To be absolutely sure all the water has left your phone, there are a few apps you can download to assist you.

Sonic

Free on App Store

Sonic generates a sine wave tone with easy precise control over the frequency. Simply swipe your finger up and down anywhere on the screen to raise or lower the tone frequency. Swipe slowly for small frequency adjustments quickly for larger adjustments. The vibrations created are said to be useful for dispelling water from within phones through their speakers.

Speaker Cleaner

Free on Google Play

Your phone survived a contact with water, but the sound coming from the speaker now sounds muffled? Some water may still be trapped in the speaker. Speaker cleaner will help you unclog your speaker by removing any remaining water.

Super Speaker Cleaner

Free on Google Play

Speaker Cleaner is an app that has various built-in cleaning modes to help you remove trapped water inside the speaker with great success.

With the Speaker Cleaner app you can clean and expel water from the speaker in seconds. This simple process of removing water entails positioning the phone in such a way that the speaker is facing downwards, turning the volume to the maximum, disconnecting headphones if connected and tapping the button to start the cleaning process.

IOL TECH